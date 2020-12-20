Global  
 

Notre Dame joins Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State in College Football Playoff field

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were easy picks for the College Football Playoff. It was the fourth spot the committee had to make a tough decision.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: College Football Playoff Moves Rose Bowl Semifinal To Texas Over COVID-19 Concerns

College Football Playoff Moves Rose Bowl Semifinal To Texas Over COVID-19 Concerns 02:44

 The College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, which was set to be held in Pasadena, will be moved to Texas this year due to coronavirus concerns in California. Joy Benedict reports.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football Notre Dame Fighting Irish football American athletic football program of the University of Notre Dame

Bowl projections: Notre Dame takes fourth College Football Playoff spot ahead of Texas A&M

 The regular season in college football is over. Three spots in the playoff field in the final bowl projections are easy. The fourth will be debated.
USATODAY.com

Clemson Tigers football Clemson Tigers football College Football Bowl Subdivision team; member of Atlantic Coast Conference


Ohio State Buckeyes football Ohio State Buckeyes football Football team of Ohio State University

Notre Dame drops to No. 4, while Alabama keeps lead in Amway Coaches Poll

 Notre Dame dropped two spots to fourth in the Amway Coaches Poll after its first loss. Alabama kept its lead ahead of Clemson and Ohio State.
USATODAY.com

College football Week 16 winners and losers: Ohio State survives, Oklahoma wins Big 12 again

 Ohio State likely clinched a playoff berth and Oklahoma got anotB. Here are the other winners and losers from the final weekend of the regular season.
USATODAY.com

Sermon carries No. 4 Ohio State past No. 14 Northwestern for another Big Ten title

 No. 4 Ohio State enhanced its College Football Playoff credentials by beating Northwestern with a late rally for its fourth Big Ten title in row.
USATODAY.com

Northwestern's Brandon Joseph makes defensive play of the year in Big Ten title game

 Northwestern's Brandon Joseph just made the defensive play of the year against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.
USATODAY.com

College football College football Collegiate rules version of American/Canadian football, played by colleges and universities

College Football Playoff semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to Texas

 COVID-19 cases continue trending upward in California and local restrictions would have prevented fans from attending the game.
CBS News

College Football Playoff semifinal to relocate from Rose Bowl to Texas' AT&T Stadium

 The College Football Playoff semifinal game set for the Rose Bowl has been moved to Texas' AT&T Stadium.
USATODAY.com

Alabama Crimson Tide football Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team

College Football Playoff ranking: Top four stay the same heading into final week

 The final College Football Playoff rankings of the regular season were unveiled Tuesday, It was a replay of previous versions with Alabama leading.
USATODAY.com
Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game [Video]

Florida prepares for the mystique of Alabama in SEC title game

11th-ranked Florida (8-2) is making its first appearance in the SEC title game since 2016 when they lost to the Crimson Tide. The Gators have not won an SEC title since 2008.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:39Published

Heisman Watch: Alabama teammates Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith separate from the pack

 There's a new contender for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in this week's Heisman Trophy watch. His teammate DeVonta Smith moved up into second place.
USATODAY.com

College Football Playoff College Football Playoff

Clemson rolls to another ACC championship and sends warning to playoff field

 The 34-10 win against Notre Dame for the ACC championship showcased the power of a complete Clemson team heading into the College Football Playoff.
USATODAY.com

Five games in Week 15 that will impact the College Football Playoff

 Week 15 brings another interesting schedule. Here are the five games with the biggest College Football Playoff impact.
USATODAY.com

