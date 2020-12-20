Through a window, relatives allowed to visit Covid-19 patients in Argentina hospital
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
After an initial period of many health restrictions that involved the death of thousands of COVID-19 patients in solitary confinement, Argentina began in August to promote the meeting of patients with their families through various initiatives to ensure dignified treatment.
