Through a window, relatives allowed to visit Covid-19 patients in Argentina hospital

euronews Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
After an initial period of many health restrictions that involved the death of thousands of COVID-19 patients in solitary confinement, Argentina began in August to promote the meeting of patients with their families through various initiatives to ensure dignified treatment.
