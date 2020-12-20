Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez: 'forever n then some'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Ariana Grande is engaged! The pop star debuted a huge ring on Instagram Sunday while cozying up to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez 00:32

 Ariana Grande is saying thank you, next to the single life. The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram Sunday afternoon after dating the Los Angeles real estate agent for reportedly close to a year. Grande revealed the news in a series of photos of the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande American singer and actress

Ariana Grande Gets Engaged, 'Forever n Then Some'

 Ariana Grande is ready to say "I do" again -- this time, she's set to get married to a relatively new lover who's low-key ... but who has clearly stolen her..
TMZ.com
Ariana Grande delivering concert film treat for Christmas [Video]

Ariana Grande delivering concert film treat for Christmas

Ariana Grande is gifting her fans a new concert movie just in time for Christmas to mark one year since wrapping up her Sweetener World Tour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season [Video]

Mariah Carey Has Kicked Off The Christmas Season

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming Apple TV+ special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," debuted Friday. According to CNN actress Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which premieres December 4. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg are among the celebrities who also make guest appearances in the show. It will feature lots of cheerful musical numbers in festive winter settings.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information [Video]

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced the launch of two new features to help combat Covid-19 misinformation: users in areas with surging cases will see a link to their local health authority at the top of their feed and anyone searching for vaccine information will also be directed to credible health sources. According to The Verge, these measures will be taken in addition to the social network blocking hashtags that contain vaccine misinformation, which also got a mention in announcement tweets. The following features have been rolled out after several companies took steps to keep coronavirus misinformation from spreading at a vital time for the US, as health institutions struggle with record hospitalisations and the first of the approved Covid-19 vaccines start to roll out. As reported by The Verge, Facebook, Instagram's parent company has rolled out its own misinformation-combating feature, sending users notifications if they have interacted with posts that contain it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

'I love you': Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. go Instagram official on her birthday

 New York City chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. confirmed his relationship with Katie Holmes on her 42nd birthday.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande Responds To Victoria Justice Feud & Selena Gomez Reacts To Hillsong Drama [Video]

Ariana Grande Responds To Victoria Justice Feud & Selena Gomez Reacts To Hillsong Drama

Ariana Grande reacts to Victoria Justice fued rumors. Sam Smith reacts to Shawn Mendes' apology. Plus - Selena Gomez leaves Hillsong church.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:35Published
Here's a look at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's romance! [Video]

Here's a look at Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's romance!

Ariana Grande and her bf Dalton Gomez are the cutest! 💕

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:33Published
Ariana Grande Hopped On the Curtain Bangs Trend [Video]

Ariana Grande Hopped On the Curtain Bangs Trend

Now the question is—are they real or fake?

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday note for her mother; shares pictures from her wedding

 Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 31, 2020. The wedding was a private affair due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown...
Mid-Day

Katie Holmes makes her relationship with Chef Vitolo Instagram official

 Actress Katie Holmes has made her relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. official on social media. Vitolo wished Holmes on her 42nd birthday, sharing a...
Mid-Day

Tahiry Works Up A Sweat Listening To DMX + Shyne

Tahiry Works Up A Sweat Listening To DMX + Shyne New York model Tahiry José knows great music when she hears it. The hip-hop vixen lights up her Instagram page with footage of herself working up a major sweat....
SOHH