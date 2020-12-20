Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez: 'forever n then some'
Ariana Grande is engaged! The pop star debuted a huge ring on Instagram Sunday while cozying up to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
