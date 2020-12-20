Sports Personality of the Year: Captain Sir Tom Moore wins Helen Rollason award
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has a double surprise for Captain Sir Tom Moore as she presents him with the Helen Rollason award before introducing the new award named after the national treasure.
