Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sports Personality of the Year: Captain Sir Tom Moore wins Helen Rollason award

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has a double surprise for Captain Sir Tom Moore as she presents him with the Helen Rollason award before introducing the new award named after the national treasure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020’s Most Generous Countries in the World Revealed [Video]

2020’s Most Generous Countries in the World Revealed

2020 challenged us in more ways that we could ever imagine, but as tough as it's been it was a great year to show solidarity and generosity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:23Published
Orphaned seal pup Sir Tom Moore released into sea after beach rescue [Video]

Orphaned seal pup Sir Tom Moore released into sea after beach rescue

An orphaned seal pup named Sir Tom Moore has been released back into the seaafter being rescued from a near-death situation earlier this year. The youngmarine mammal was rescued from Holkham beach in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore portraits auctioned for charity [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore portraits auctioned for charity

Hundreds of people have felt inspired to paint pictures of the veteran which will now be auctioned for charity.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:45Published