Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Benzema sends Real level at top of La LigaKarim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.
BBC News
Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37Published
Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:39Published
Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:39Published
Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Elche: Luis Suarez double sends Atletico clear at topAtletico Madrid go three points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with two games in hand following victory over Elche.
BBC News
Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong score in tough winBarcelona come from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.
BBC News
Man Utd face La Liga leaders Sociedad & Arsenal draw Benfica in Europa LeagueManchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
BBC News
SD Eibar Spanish Association Football Club
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources