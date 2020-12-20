Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid

Karim Benzema scores twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid go three points clear at the top of the Spanish La Liga table with two games in hand following victory over Elche.

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16? Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.

Barcelona come from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.

Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.

'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League



Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League.

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown



Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.