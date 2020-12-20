Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Leaders said they had an agreement on a pandemic aid plan including payments to Americans, jobless benefits and funds for businesses and vaccine distribution, but the timing of final votes was unclear.
[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..
The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it.
Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed.
