Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Leaders said they had an agreement on a pandemic aid plan including payments to Americans, jobless benefits and funds for businesses and vaccine distribution, but the timing of final votes was unclear.
News video: Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears 01:49

 [NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

