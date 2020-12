Will Trump's Martial Law Talk Lead To Violence?



President Donald Trump is unhappy with the election results, According to multiple reports has recently toyed with the idea of using the military to overturn the election results. The idea alarmed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 19 hours ago

Trump campaign files petition with SCOTUS in new election challenge



President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the highest court in the country to step in and overturn several decisions the Pennsylvania Supreme.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago