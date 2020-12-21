Global  
 

Elliot Page thanks fans for 'greatest gift' of support after coming out as transgender, shares selfie

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The "Umbrella Academy" star posted for the first time since his Dec. 1 announcement: "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as transgender

 Elliot Page - who is known for starring in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy' - has thanked fans for their "love and support" after he came out as transgender earlier this month.

