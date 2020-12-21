Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrate Christmas by gifting 1,000 Oakland families

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Stephen and Ayesha Curry's 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys, hosted by their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, provided food and gifts for families.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Nashville bombing suspect's remains found at scene of the blast, FBI confirms

 The FBI and Nashville authorities on Sunday confirmed the suspect in the Christmas Day blast died in the bombing. "We can tell you Anthony Warner is the person..
CBS News

Nashville explosion: Camper van blast suspect named by police

 Investigators say Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, died in the powerful explosion on Christmas Day.
BBC News

TSA screens more than 1.1 million travelers the day after Christmas, despite CDC warnings to stay home

 More than 1.1 million people traveled through airports around the U.S. on Saturday, nearing Wednesday's pandemic travel record – despite CDC warnings.
USATODAY.com

Nashville RV bombing: Police officers provide harrowing details of blast

 US police officers have given harrowing details of the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, at times getting choked up reliving the..
New Zealand Herald

Fans defend Jennifer Aniston for 'first pandemic' Christmas ornament: 'She's coping with humor'

 Jennifer Aniston fans defended the star after she was called out for sharing a COVID-themed Christmas ornament some felt made light of the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Ayesha Curry Ayesha Curry


Oakland, California Oakland, California City in California, United States

Local mayoral candidate calls for ‘change meow’ [Video]

Local mayoral candidate calls for ‘change meow’

Amid the acrimonious political fight playing out across the U.S., a neighborhood in Oakland, California is putting on a much friendlier race, with dogs and cats vying to become the mayor of a local street. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published

Currys Currys

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stephen Curry Gives To Families In Need [Video]

Stephen Curry Gives To Families In Need

Basketball star Stephen Curry and his family celebrate the holidays by helping 1000 families in need through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:06Published
Families ‘Reframing’ Christmas During Pandemic [Video]

Families ‘Reframing’ Christmas During Pandemic

Christmas Eve is just four days away, and many families are planning to celebrate a little differently this year, reports Kate Raddatz (1:53).WCCO 4 News - December 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:53Published
HELP of Southern Nevada providing holiday celebrations for struggling families [Video]

HELP of Southern Nevada providing holiday celebrations for struggling families

Imagine not knowing where your dinner will come from on Thanksgiving, or not having any gifts under the tree for your kids on Christmas morning. That's exactly what HELP of Southern Nevada is trying to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Chrissy Metz Cozies Up to Boyfriend Bradley Collins in Christmas Selfie!

 Chrissy Metz is sharing a pic from her Christmas! The 40-year-old This Is Us actress took to her Instagram on Friday (December 25) to share a cute and rare...
Just Jared

Shopper's hilarious Christmas shopping fail goes viral

Shopper's hilarious Christmas shopping fail goes viral A man's Christmas shopping fail has gone viral after he posted his rather unfortunate blunder to Twitter.UK shopper James Murden was looking at ordering some...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Daily RecordIndiaTimes

‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Slammed After Ditching California’s Stay-At-Home Order For Christmas In Cabo

 Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador decided to celebrate Christmas in Cabo with her three children, Stella, Adeline, and Sophie, and to say that...
OK! Magazine