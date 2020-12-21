Global  
 

Prince Harry and Meghan announce partnership with food charity

The Age Monday, 21 December 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan announce partnership with food charityWorld Central Kitchen has distributed 50 million meals in 17 countries since 2010. Its celebrity chef Jose Andrés was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their first philanthropic partnership with World Central Kitchen.

