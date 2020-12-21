|
Ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka, entire South African squad tests COVID-19 negative
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced that the entire Proteas squad has tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
