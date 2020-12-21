Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka, entire South African squad tests COVID-19 negative

DNA Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced that the entire Proteas squad has tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Herd of magnificent elephants swim across the deep waters of Sri Lanka [Video]

Herd of magnificent elephants swim across the deep waters of Sri Lanka

A herd of elephants, including baby elephants, was spotted swimming across deep waters in the North Central Province of Sri Lanka on Saturday (December 12).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published
Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19. Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a statement from Hamilton, he woke..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
Why Getting a COVID-19 Test Isn’t Enough for a Safe Holiday Gathering [Video]

Why Getting a COVID-19 Test Isn’t Enough for a Safe Holiday Gathering

Why Getting a COVID-19 Test Isn’t Enough for a Safe Holiday Gathering . With the holiday season upon us, friends and family worldwide are figuring out how to safely see each other. . In order to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Entire South Africa squad tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

 All members of the South Africa Test squad have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka slated to begin on Boxing Day,...
Mid-Day