Ahead of Test series against Sri Lanka, entire South African squad tests COVID-19 negative

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Herd of magnificent elephants swim across the deep waters of Sri Lanka



A herd of elephants, including baby elephants, was spotted swimming across deep waters in the North Central Province of Sri Lanka on Saturday (December 12). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:50 Published 2 weeks ago Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19



Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19. Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a statement from Hamilton, he woke.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published on December 1, 2020 Why Getting a COVID-19 Test Isn’t Enough for a Safe Holiday Gathering



Why Getting a COVID-19 Test Isn’t Enough for a Safe Holiday Gathering . With the holiday season upon us, friends and family worldwide are figuring out how to safely see each other. . In order to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published on December 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Entire South Africa squad tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka Tests All members of the South Africa Test squad have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka slated to begin on Boxing Day,...

Mid-Day 6 days ago



