COVID-19 relief package: $600 stimulus checks, $300 bonus for federal unemployment benefits in new deal
Monday, 21 December 2020
15 minutes ago) Lawmakers struck a nearly $900B COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that would deliver badly needed aid to millions. Here's what's in the package.
