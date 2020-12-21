Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 relief package: $600 stimulus checks, $300 bonus for federal unemployment benefits in new deal

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Lawmakers struck a nearly $900B COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that would deliver badly needed aid to millions. Here's what's in the package.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Coloradans' federal unemployment benefits likely paused for weeks even if Congress passes package

Coloradans' federal unemployment benefits likely paused for weeks even if Congress passes package 52:26

 Around 280,000 people in Colorado are set to lose access to their federal unemployment benefits after next week and will likely see several weeks pass before any potential extension from Congress can be worked into the state’s unemployment system.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress reaches agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Congress reaches agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief [Video]

McConnell announces deal on COVID-19 relief

U.S. congressional leaders have reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Congress reaches deal on $900B stimulus package [Video]

Congress reaches deal on $900B stimulus package

Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 relief package: $600 stimulus checks, $300 bonus for federal unemployment benefits in stimulus bill

 Lawmakers struck a nearly $900B COVID-19 stimulus deal Sunday that would deliver badly needed aid to millions. Here's what's in the package.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 relief package: No stimulus checks but it offers a $300 bonus to unemployment benefits

 A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a proposed COVID-19 relief bill Monday. Here's what is in the next package, and what was left out.
USATODAY.com

House expected to vote Monday on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package with $600 stimulus checks

 The COVID-19 relief deal was announced Sunday and includes a $300-a-week boost in unemployment benefits as well as $300 billion for small businesses.
Business Insider