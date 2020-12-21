Global  
 

Missing Fort Drum Soldier Is Found Dead in New Jersey

NYTimes.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Cpl. Hayden Allen Harris’s body was found in a remote part of Sussex County, N.J. A fellow soldier was in custody and was expected to be charged in connection with his death, the authorities said.
