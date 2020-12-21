Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: Countries impose UK travel ban, EU awaits vaccine approval

Deutsche Welle Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain has led to multiple countries imposing a ban on travelers coming from the UK. Meanwhile, the EMA is set to rule on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.
