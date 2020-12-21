AFL player Sydney Stack 'distressed' about spending Christmas behind bars for Perth 'quarantine breach' Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The AFL rising star's career hanging in the balance after being caught up in another COVID-19 scandal, this time in Perth after being granted an exemption to attend his grandfather's funeral. 👓 View full article

