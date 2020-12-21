Global  
 

AFL player Sydney Stack 'distressed' about spending Christmas behind bars for Perth 'quarantine breach'

Brisbane Times Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The AFL rising star's career hanging in the balance after being caught up in another COVID-19 scandal, this time in Perth after being granted an exemption to attend his grandfather's funeral.
