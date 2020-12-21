Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe bans flights from Britain

VOA News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
As Britain deals with a quickly spreading coronavirus variant, several European Union countries ban flights from the former bloc member. Plus, what is the larger impact of the U.S. government hack? And a retiring music legend participates in one last project.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
UK to Europe flight bans: What do we know so far? [Video]

UK to Europe flight bans: What do we know so far?

A growing number of European nations have banned flights from the UK in a bidto stop a mutant strain of coronavirus crossing their borders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Flights from UK canceled after new Covid-19 variant discovered [Video]

Flights from UK canceled after new Covid-19 variant discovered

A growing number of European countries halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, said by officials to spread faster than others. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz has more.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Countries across Europe halt flights from Britain over concerns about virus mutation

 Read more
Washington Post

Several Nations Ban Flights From Britain Over Mutant Coronavirus Strain

Several Nations Ban Flights From Britain Over Mutant Coronavirus Strain By Jamie Dettmer Several countries in Europe and the Middle East are banning air travel from Britain because of rising concerns over a mutant strain of the...
Eurasia Review