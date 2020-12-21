Europe bans flights from Britain
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
As Britain deals with a quickly spreading coronavirus variant, several European Union countries ban flights from the former bloc member. Plus, what is the larger impact of the U.S. government hack? And a retiring music legend participates in one last project.
As Britain deals with a quickly spreading coronavirus variant, several European Union countries ban flights from the former bloc member. Plus, what is the larger impact of the U.S. government hack? And a retiring music legend participates in one last project.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources