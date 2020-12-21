Global  
 

2021 NFL draft first-round order: Jaguars move into No. 1 spot after Jets' upset of Rams

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2021 NFL draft if the season ended today, with the Jacksonville Jaguars moving into the No. 1 spot.
Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars National Football League franchise in Jacksonville, Florida

New York Jets New York Jets National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

