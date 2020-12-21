Global  
 

'Industry under pressure': Private health premium rise hits 20-yr low

Brisbane Times Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Australia health insurers and private hospitals will need to continue cutting costs to protect profit margins after the federal government on Monday approved the lowest hike to insurance premiums in 20 years. 
