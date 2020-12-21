Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vietnam, UK See Positives in Free Trade Deal

VOA News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
United Kingdom wants to renew foreign trade after leaving the EU, while Vietnam is seeking a boost from major world markets
