Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

BBC News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The 27-year-old US singer and actress has been with her real estate agent boyfriend for about a year.
Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande shows off diamond ring to reveal she is engaged to Dalton Gomez!

 Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, less than a year after they started dating in January this year.

