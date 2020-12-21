Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
The 27-year-old US singer and actress has been with her real estate agent boyfriend for about a year.
Ariana Grande American singer and actress
Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton GomezThe 27-year-old shared a photo of a gleaming diamond ring on her left finger with the caption "forever and then some."
CBS News
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged, 'Forever n Then Some'Ariana Grande is ready to say "I do" again -- this time, she's set to get married to a relatively new lover who's low-key ... but who has clearly stolen her..
TMZ.com
Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez: 'forever n then some'Ariana Grande is engaged! The pop star debuted a huge ring on Instagram Sunday while cozying up to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
USATODAY.com
Ariana Grande delivering concert film treat for Christmas
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
