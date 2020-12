You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vanessa Kirby on the #MeToo movement: 'It changed the film industry for women overnight'



Vanessa Kirby has praised the #MeToo movement for changing the landscape of the movie industry for women worldwide. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago Veteran’s Day 2020: Honoring the Men and Women Defending Democracy



As the final votes are tallied in the U.S. presidential election, it’s more important than ever to honor those who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our democracy. This.. Credit: Localish Duration: 22:26 Published on November 21, 2020 To future generations of women, you are the roots of change | Gloria Steinem and Pat Mitchell



Activist and author Gloria Steinem is an icon of the global feminist movement. She's spent her life defying stereotypes, breaking social barriers and fighting for equality. In conversation with.. Credit: TED Duration: 15:07 Published on November 13, 2020