As trial over Quebec religious symbols ban wraps up, minority rights hang in the balance
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Legal questions aside, Quebec's Bill 21, which bars teachers and some other civil servants from wearing religious symbols at work, raises fundamental questions about whether courts can limit the power of the majority.
