Govt suspends all flights from UK till Dec 31, makes RT-PCR mandatory for transit flights
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
As several European countries shut down travel to United Kingdom due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus, India has made it mandatory for travellers coming from UK to undergo RT-PCR test.
