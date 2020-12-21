Govt suspends all flights from UK till Dec 31, makes RT-PCR mandatory for transit flights Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

As several European countries shut down travel to United Kingdom due to fears about a new strain of the coronavirus, India has made it mandatory for travellers coming from UK to undergo RT-PCR test. 👓 View full article

