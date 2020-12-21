What we know so far about the new coronavirus variant causing global concern
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Concern is growing across the world over a new coronavirus variant first found in the UK. Here, a microbial genomics researcher answers some key questions about what we know about it so far.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4. Report by Patelr. Like us..