You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas Eve Mass Goes Virtual Due To COVID



Churches across our area had to improvise to make sure worshippers could celebrate Christmas at a safe social distance. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 3 hours ago Santa distributes masks to spread awareness about COVID-19 in India



Christmas came early in western India as Santa Claus was seen distributing masks to children and spray-sanitizing the streets in an attempt to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:59 Published 1 week ago Tri-State's emergency winter shelters open for this first time this season



As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow and spread – not everyone has the ability to social distance from home. Cincinnati’s emergency winter shelter opened its doors for the first time.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago