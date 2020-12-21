Ed Sheeran drops 'Christmas present' song 'Afterglow,' fans cheer: 'Just what we needed'

People are upset with Liam Payne for making a Christmas song with TikToker Dixie D'Amelio



former One Direction member Liam Payne announced via Twitter that he had a Christmas track coming down the pike called “Naughty List”.“I’m releasing a new single THIS FRIDAY to get you in the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57 Published on October 29, 2020