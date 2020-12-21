Calgary judge to hear legal challenge of Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions 'cancelling Christmas'
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A Calgary judge is set to hear an emergency application seeking an order that would nullify COVID-related public health requirements, including restrictions on gatherings and mandatory masks.
