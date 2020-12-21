Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Winnipeg woman feared for her life as man in truck relentlessly rammed her car

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A Winnipeg woman is certain she and her father nearly died after she says a man in a white truck pursued her through the city's west end and repeatedly struck her vehicle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Dead, Woman Injured After Drive-By Shooting In West Town [Video]

Man Dead, Woman Injured After Drive-By Shooting In West Town

A man is dead and a woman is wounded after someone in a passing car shot both of them in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:30Published
Australian woman borrows neighbour's truck for her training ahead of strength contest [Video]

Australian woman borrows neighbour's truck for her training ahead of strength contest

This woman from Eromanga, Queensland, Australia, uses her neighbour's truck to train for her strength contest as there aren't any gyms nearby.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Elderly Chinese man escapes without serious injuries after being run over by truck [Video]

Elderly Chinese man escapes without serious injuries after being run over by truck

An elderly Chinese man luckily escaped serious injuries after being run over by a truck.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published