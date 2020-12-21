Winnipeg woman feared for her life as man in truck relentlessly rammed her car

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man Dead, Woman Injured After Drive-By Shooting In West Town



A man is dead and a woman is wounded after someone in a passing car shot both of them in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Sunday morning. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Australian woman borrows neighbour's truck for her training ahead of strength contest



This woman from Eromanga, Queensland, Australia, uses her neighbour's truck to train for her strength contest as there aren't any gyms nearby. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Elderly Chinese man escapes without serious injuries after being run over by truck



An elderly Chinese man luckily escaped serious injuries after being run over by a truck. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published on November 24, 2020