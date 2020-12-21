Global  
 

Two men guilty in deaths of Vietnamese lorry migrants

Deutsche Welle Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The pair were part of a gang of human traffickers who offered a "VIP" service to smuggle migrants into the UK. Prosecutors labelled them as "unscrupulous" and "greedy."
 Eamonn Harrison and Gheorghe Nica have been convicted of killing 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead in a lorry container.

