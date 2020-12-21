Two men guilty in deaths of Vietnamese lorry migrants
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The pair were part of a gang of human traffickers who offered a "VIP" service to smuggle migrants into the UK. Prosecutors labelled them as "unscrupulous" and "greedy."
The pair were part of a gang of human traffickers who offered a "VIP" service to smuggle migrants into the UK. Prosecutors labelled them as "unscrupulous" and "greedy."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources