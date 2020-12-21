Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Garth Brooks left speechless, tears up during CBS Christmas special with Trisha Yearwood

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Superstar country couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood returned Sunday to CBS for a live holiday special.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: 'Garth & Trisha Live!' A Holiday Concert Event'

'Garth & Trisha Live!' A Holiday Concert Event' 08:28

 Gianna Franco interviews country music artists Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood ahead of their holiday concert special on KPIX

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Garth Brooks Garth Brooks American singer and songwriter

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on celebrating 15 years of marriage, holiday special

 Country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. They join "CBS This Morning" live to discuss their..
CBS News
Garth Brooks' ‘The Dance’ is keeping Kelly Clarkson going [Video]

Garth Brooks' ‘The Dance’ is keeping Kelly Clarkson going

Kelly Clarkson is finding solace during her divorce in a few empowering anthems, insisting Garth Brooks' song The Dance has really helped her heal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Trisha Yearwood Trisha Yearwood

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Get Ready To Celebrate Holidays With Country Music Superstars Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood [Video]

Get Ready To Celebrate Holidays With Country Music Superstars Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood

"Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event" airs this Sunday on CBS3.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:43Published
Music Interview: ‘Garth And Trisha Live’ [Video]

Music Interview: ‘Garth And Trisha Live’

Garth and Trisha Live - a Holiday concert event is coming up this Sunday right here on WCCO.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:15Published
Celebrate The Holidays With Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood On CBS [Video]

Celebrate The Holidays With Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood On CBS

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking song requests for their CBS holiday special which airs Sunday night, Dec. 20.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Garth Brooks left speechless, tears up during CBS Christmas special with Trisha Yearwood

 Superstar country couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood returned Sunday to CBS for a live holiday special.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Extra