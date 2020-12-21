Disney+ confirms 'The Book of Boba Fett' 'Star Wars' series for 2021
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
"The Mandalorian" producer Jon Favreau clarified that iconic "Star Wars" character Boba Fett would get his own Disney+ series, debuting in 2021.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jon Favreau American actor, director, and screenwriter
The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation
Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially deadImage: Disney
The Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead, according to an Instagram post from Hilary Duff. The series was reportedly..
The Verge
Does Avatar have a place in Disney’s ambitious future?Image: 20th Century Fox
Disney announced a virtual avalanche of updates and news for almost every one of its properties. But one of the company’s..
The Verge
Boba Fett fictional character in Star Wars
Boba Fett show heading to Disney Plus in 2021Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.
After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale..
The Verge
ShowBiz Minute: Bulloch, Interscope Geffen, BieberJeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first "Star Wars" trilogy, dies; Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020; Justin Bieber, UK health workers team..
USATODAY.com
Jeremy Bulloch, 'Star Wars' actor who played bounty hunter Boba Fett, dies at 75Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who portrayed bounty hunter Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" film trilogy, died Thursday at 75.
USATODAY.com
'Star Wars' Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dead at 75A statement from Jeremy's family says the actor died following health complications which included Parkinson's disease ... something he battled for years...
TMZ.com
