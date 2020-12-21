Global  
 

Disney+ confirms 'The Book of Boba Fett' 'Star Wars' series for 2021

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020
"The Mandalorian" producer Jon Favreau clarified that iconic "Star Wars" character Boba Fett would get his own Disney+ series, debuting in 2021.
News video: 'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75 00:32

 Actor Jeremy Bulloch has died. The British stage and screen actor is best known for his role in the original Star Wars trilogy as Boba Fett. Bulloch's agent confirmed in a statement to CNN that the beloved entertainer passed away on Thursday, December 17. "He died peacefully, in hospital,...

Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+ [Video]

Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+

The first two episodes of 'Marvel Studios: Legends' are set to premiere on Disney's streaming service on Jan. 8, 2021.

Hilary Duff says the Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead

The Lizzie McGuire Disney Plus series is officially dead, according to an Instagram post from Hilary Duff. The series was reportedly..
Does Avatar have a place in Disney’s ambitious future?

Disney announced a virtual avalanche of updates and news for almost every one of its properties. But one of the company’s..
Boba Fett show heading to Disney Plus in 2021

After years of speculation about whether Boba Fett would get his own spinoff of some kind, The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale..
The Verge

ShowBiz Minute: Bulloch, Interscope Geffen, Bieber

 Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first "Star Wars" trilogy, dies; Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020; Justin Bieber, UK health workers team..
Jeremy Bulloch, 'Star Wars' actor who played bounty hunter Boba Fett, dies at 75

 Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who portrayed bounty hunter Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" film trilogy, died Thursday at 75.
'Star Wars' Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dead at 75

 A statement from Jeremy's family says the actor died following health complications which included Parkinson's disease ... something he battled for years...
