You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Message of hope’: Europe launches COVID vaccination campaign



Health care workers, the elderly and leading politicians got some of the first shots across the bloc to reassure the public that the vaccinations are safe. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 7 hours ago India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News



India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:38 Published 18 hours ago Europe starts coronavirus vaccine rollout



Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources European Medicines Agency authorizes Pfizer vaccine for use in the EU Europe's medicines regulator on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for conditional use, opening the door to an...

Upworthy 1 week ago