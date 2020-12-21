The Lockerbie anniversary: Outgoing AG Barr unveils new charges in 1988 attack
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Outgoing Attorney General William Barr unveiled new charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
