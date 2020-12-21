There are two COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US. Here's what we know about them.

Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

An unidentified group of US-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported..

Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat



Dry run for COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar. "Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people," said Superintendent of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 10 hours ago

What's In The COVID Vaccine? Which Vaccine Should I Choose?



Despites some glitches, two COVID vaccines are now rolling out to high-risk groups across the country. That's led to many questions as people start thinking about getting vaccinated. CBS2's Dr. Max.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 6 days ago