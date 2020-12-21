Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There are two COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US. Here's what we know about them.

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Here's what we know about the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and what they might mean for the future of the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Moderna vaccine authorization expected Friday

Moderna vaccine authorization expected Friday 01:00

 Moderna is expecting to get the green light from the FA, meaning there would be two vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital

 Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..
New Zealand Herald

German vaccination campaign overshadowed by mishaps

 Read full article Arno Schuetze and Michael Nienaber28 December 2020, 4:41 pm·3-min read Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues By Arno Schuetze and..
WorldNews
EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' [Video]

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity'

EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:55Published

Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

 The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News

Covid: Mexico and Chile begin mass vaccination programmes

 Mexico and Chile start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, with Costa Rica soon to follow.
BBC News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues [Video]

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues

Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:39Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Mystery US donors sending 150,000 doses of vaccine to Iran

 An unidentified group of US-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat [Video]

Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat

Dry run for COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar. "Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people," said Superintendent of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
What's In The COVID Vaccine? Which Vaccine Should I Choose? [Video]

What's In The COVID Vaccine? Which Vaccine Should I Choose?

Despites some glitches, two COVID vaccines are now rolling out to high-risk groups across the country. That's led to many questions as people start thinking about getting vaccinated. CBS2's Dr. Max..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Delhi airport ready to distribute COVID vaccines [Video]

Delhi airport ready to distribute COVID vaccines

As rolling out of COVID vaccines has started in some parts of the world, and is expected to begin soon in India, the Delhi International Airport in the national capital has built up all necessary..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: BMC spends Rs 1,632 crore to curb COVID-19, needs Rs 400 crore more

 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (*BMC*) has already spent Rs 1,632 crore to curb the spread of *COVID-19* and fight the pandemic, but now it needs another...
Mid-Day

Drama ends. Trump signs COVID relief

 President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver...
Mid-Day

Study: Britain Must Vaccinate 2 Million a Week to Prevent Third COVID-19 Wave

 Britain has had more than 71,000 deaths from the coronavirus and has recorded more than 2.3 million cases of COVID-19 infections
VOA News