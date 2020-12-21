Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AG: 'No Reason' for Special Counsel on Election, Biden's Son 

VOA News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings was 'being handled responsibly and professionally'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr

'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr 01:03

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AG Barr says no need for special investigation [Video]

AG Barr says no need for special investigation

Attorney General Barr says he feels there is no need for a special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:47Published
In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud [Video]

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Barr: No need to appoint prosecutors to investigate Hunter Biden [Video]

Barr: No need to appoint prosecutors to investigate Hunter Biden

Attorney General William Barr says he has no intention to appoint a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Biden’s son
Chicago S-T

Barr says no need for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, publicly undercutting Trump

 Breaking with U.S. President Donald Trump, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said Monday he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look into the...
CBC.ca

Barr Sees ‘No Reason’ for Special Counsels for Hunter Biden or the Election

 The outgoing attorney general, William Barr, again broke with President Trump on his unsupported claims of widespread election fraud and the need to appoint a...
NYTimes.com