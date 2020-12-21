Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More areas could go into Tier 4 as COVID variant spreads, chief science adviser suggests

Sky News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
More areas could go into Tier 4 as COVID variant spreads, chief science adviser suggestsMore areas in England could be placed into Tier 4 restrictions - equivalent to a lockdown - as the variant COVID strain spreads across the country, the government's chief scientific adviser has suggested.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered 01:36

 Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant, known as VUI-202012/0, has been linked to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in England. . Here are...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19 [Video]

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19

Europe on High Alert After U.K. Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19. On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter Tier 4 COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published