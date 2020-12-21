Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Point catches more than 70 cadets cheating, worst academic scandal in 50 years

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A law professor at West Point called the scandal a national security issue. West Point cadets become senior Army leaders the nation depends on.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Military Academy United States Military Academy U.S. Army's federal service academy in West Point, New York

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback [Video]

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published
One of West Point's first female graduates now helping the homeless in St. Pete [Video]

One of West Point's first female graduates now helping the homeless in St. Pete

West Point graduate, Carol Barkalow, has been buying old house, fixing them up, and renting out rooms to homeless vets as part of her non-profit organization Heaven On Earth.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment [Video]

Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment

At the end of an otherwise "crazy" year, DISH Media sees a way forward after strong momentum in the growth of addressable TV ad sales. In June, DISH Media told Beet.TV it was selling 60% of ads..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:21Published
Class 5A: West Point vs. West Jones [Video]

Class 5A: West Point vs. West Jones

West Point loses its bid at 5 straight championships to West Jones.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
West Point Comes Up Short in 5A Title Game Against West Jones [Video]

West Point Comes Up Short in 5A Title Game Against West Jones

West Point Comes Up Short in 5A Title Game Against West Jones

Credit: WCBIPublished