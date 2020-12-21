Global  
 

Trickster series director Michelle Latimer resigns from second season

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Michelle Latimer, director of the CBC Television series Trickster, announced in a Facebook post Monday that she is resigning from the second season of the show, after her Indigenous identity claims were called into question last week.
