Canada trying to exploit the grief of Flight 752 victims' families, Iran says Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry says Canada was taking advantage of the grief of families who lost loved ones in the downing of Flight PS752, saying the Trudeau government was politicizing the issue for domestic gain. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

