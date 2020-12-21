Canada's border agency says it's ready to enforce U.K. travel restrictions at airports

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Border businesses feel financial strain as travel restrictions extended



Businesses at the border are anticipating further financial strain as travel restrictions are being extended until at least Jan. 21 at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico as COVID-19 cases surge.. Credit: KSWB Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Border businesses concerned as travel restrictions extended



Businesses at the U.S.-Mexico border are concerned over the extension of travel restrictions ahead of the typically busy holiday shopping season. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:37 Published on November 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources More than 7 million travellers have entered Canada during the pandemic. CBSA explains why Canada’s border closure to non-essential travel has sparked confusion and questions about who can and cannot enter. To help unravel the country's complex...

CBC.ca 5 days ago



