Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada's border agency says it's ready to enforce U.K. travel restrictions at airports

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Canada Border Services Agency says it will be asking more questions of travellers from Europe, and those attempting to get around new travel restrictions from the U.K. could face fines and jail time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Border businesses feel financial strain as travel restrictions extended [Video]

Border businesses feel financial strain as travel restrictions extended

Businesses at the border are anticipating further financial strain as travel restrictions are being extended until at least Jan. 21 at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico as COVID-19 cases surge..

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:29Published
Border businesses concerned as travel restrictions extended [Video]

Border businesses concerned as travel restrictions extended

Businesses at the U.S.-Mexico border are concerned over the extension of travel restrictions ahead of the typically busy holiday shopping season.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

More than 7 million travellers have entered Canada during the pandemic. CBSA explains why

 Canada’s border closure to non-essential travel has sparked confusion and questions about who can and cannot enter. To help unravel the country's complex...
CBC.ca