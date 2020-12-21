Canada's border agency says it's ready to enforce U.K. travel restrictions at airports
The Canada Border Services Agency says it will be asking more questions of travellers from Europe, and those attempting to get around new travel restrictions from the U.K. could face fines and jail time.
