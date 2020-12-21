In 'Promising Young Woman,' Carey Mulligan is not starring in the revenge movie you expect
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Carey Mulligan delivers a poisonous revenge tale in "Promising Young Woman." She opens up about pandemic life, consent and rethinking old movies.
Carey Mulligan delivers a poisonous revenge tale in "Promising Young Woman." She opens up about pandemic life, consent and rethinking old movies.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carey Mulligan English actress
Promising Young Woman 2020 film directed by Emerald Fennell
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources