In 'Promising Young Woman,' Carey Mulligan is not starring in the revenge movie you expect

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Carey Mulligan delivers a poisonous revenge tale in "Promising Young Woman." She opens up about pandemic life, consent and rethinking old movies.
Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: 'Promising Young Woman' deconstructs the nice guy trope

'Promising Young Woman' deconstructs the nice guy trope 02:50

 "Something that's always really interested me is the how female rage manifests itself."

Carey Mulligan Carey Mulligan English actress


Promising Young Woman Promising Young Woman 2020 film directed by Emerald Fennell

