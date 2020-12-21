|
Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dies at 58
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 1985, Kevin Greene began his career in LA. He retired following the 1999 season after a second stint with Carolina
