Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dies at 58

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 1985, Kevin Greene began his career in LA. He retired following the 1999 season after a second stint with Carolina
News video: Former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kevin Greene Dies At 58

 Former Pittsburgh Steeler Kevin Greene has died at the age of 58, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

 Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene -- one of the most feared pass rushers EVER -- has died, the HOF confirmed Monday afternoon. He was only 58 years old...
 A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 1985, Kevin Greene began his career in LA. He retired following the 1999 season after a second stint with Carolina
Pass-rushing great, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58

 One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Pro Football Hall of Famer ï»¿Kevin Greeneï»¿ has died. He was just 58.
Hall of Famer Greene, 3rd all-time in sacks, dies

 Kevin Greene, the longtime NFL star who terrorized opposing quarterbacks throughout his 15-year career, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said.
