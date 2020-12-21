Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dies at 58

A fifth-round pick out of Auburn in 1985, Kevin Greene began his career in LA. He retired following the 1999 season after a second stint with Carolina

Pass-rushing great, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58 One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Pro Football Hall of Famer ï»¿Kevin Greeneï»¿ has died. He was just 58.

Upworthy 56 minutes ago



