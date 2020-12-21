Global  
 

Rachel Zoe says she's 'scarred for life' after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift

Monday, 21 December 2020
Rachel Zoe is opening up about a harrowing experience on Sunday, in which her 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from a ski lift and was sent to the ER.
Rachel Zoe's son hospitalized after falling 40 feet from ski lift

 "Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion," Zoe wrote on Instagram, adding that she and husband Rodger Berman are..
CBS News

