2 Passengers and a Dog Slide Out of Moving Plane at La Guardia Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Delta Flight 462 was delayed for hours after a male passenger forced open a cabin door while the plane was taxiing. He and his companions slid their way out of the plane. 👓 View full article

