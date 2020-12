You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Countries Ban Travel From U.K. Due To New Coronavirus Strain



Passengers were stranded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday morning as new restrictions went into effect. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:59 Published 18 hours ago Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:49 Published 19 hours ago Heathrow in chaos as hundreds attempt to board last-minute flights before COVID-19 travel bans



Heathrow Airport was left in chaos as hundreds attempted to board last-minute flights before COVID-19 travel bans were enforced on December 20. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago