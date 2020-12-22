Donald Trump awards PM Modi with Legion of Merit for elevating India-US ties

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on...
The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published