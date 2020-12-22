Donald Trump awards PM Modi with Legion of Merit for elevating India-US ties

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 19 hours ago Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News 01:12 US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on...