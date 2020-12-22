Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump awards PM Modi with Legion of Merit for elevating India-US ties

DNA Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the Legion of Merit Medal on the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News

Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News 01:12

 US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA [Video]

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA

The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

US President Donald Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Narendra Modi for elevating Indo-US ties

 US President Donald Trump presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the...
Zee News

Donald Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi

 Mr. Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Hindu

Trump awards Legion of Merit to Abe, PMs of India, Australia

 U.S. President Donald Trump has awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his "leadership and vision for a free...
Japan Today