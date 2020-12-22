Monoclonal antibodies may have helped Donald Trump recover from COVID-19, but many others aren't getting them

Hyderabad Air Cargo gears up for COVID vaccine logistics



GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo preparing to handle export and import of the COVID-19 vaccines. The logistical arrangements for shipping of the vaccines are underway. General Manager (operations) of GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo, Purushottam Singh Thakur said, "We've upgraded our infrastructure and enhanced capacity. We can also scale up infrastructure in the shortest possible time." The development of COVID-19 vaccine is at the advance stages. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had also hinted that the vaccine could be available by January 2021.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on December 22, 1093