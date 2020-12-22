Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The best albums and songs of 2020: Fiona Apple, Cardi B, Bob Dylan and Dua Lipa

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Records by Fiona Apple, Cardi B, Bob Dylan and Dua Lipa feature in the BBC's "poll of polls".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Billboard Women in Music 2020: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle & More [Video]

Billboard Women in Music 2020: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle & More

Billboard Women in Music 2020: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle & More

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 52:14Published
Women in Music 2020: The Full Recap | Billboard News [Video]

Women in Music 2020: The Full Recap | Billboard News

In a year unlike any other, Billboard’s annual Women in Music event went virtual tonight, celebrating women in the industry including Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Dolly Parton, Jessie Reyez,..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 05:02Published
Bob Dylan sells entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music [Video]

Bob Dylan sells entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music

Bob Dylan sells entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published