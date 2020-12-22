|
|
The best albums and songs of 2020: Fiona Apple, Cardi B, Bob Dylan and Dua Lipa
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Records by Fiona Apple, Cardi B, Bob Dylan and Dua Lipa feature in the BBC's "poll of polls".
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Women in Music 2020: The Full Recap | Billboard News
In a year unlike any other, Billboard’s annual Women in Music event went virtual tonight, celebrating women in the industry including Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Dolly Parton, Jessie Reyez,..
Credit: Billboard News Duration: 05:02Published
|
|