Christmas puddings mixed by Royal Family given out to armed forces

Sky News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Christmas puddings mixed by Royal Family given out to armed forcesChristmas puddings mixed by four generations of the Royal Family have been dished out to members of the armed forces as part of a Royal British Legion project to spread festive cheer.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
