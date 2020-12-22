Global  
 

West Point faces worst cheating scandal in decades

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Dozens of cadets at the top US military academy cheated on an online maths test, officials say.
 More than 70 cadets are accused of cheating on a final exam. West Point graduates become senior Army leaders.

